EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Winter Orchestra Concert was a big success, with students performing works featuring works by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikowsky, Edward Grieg, Mark J. Connor and more.

Victoria Voumard, the EHS orchestra director, said she was extremely proud of her performance at the annual winter concert.

“The Concert Orchestra performed selections from Grieg’s Holberg Suite and Symphonic Orchestra performed two movements from Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for string orchestra. This was an ambitious program and the students played with vigor, clarity and emotion.

“I was especially proud of the Symphonic Orchestra playing without a conductor. It was an aggressive display of musicality and cohesiveness within the ensemble. The concert ended with a toe-tapping rendition of Duke Ellington’s ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing.’”

During the last number, the orchestra students lined the isles of the auditorium and surrounded the audience for an intimate and entertaining finale.

