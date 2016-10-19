EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School orchestra fall concert on Thursday, Oct. 13, was “a great success,” director Victoria Voumard said.

“Over 100 orchestra students performed works of Benjamin Britten, John Williams, Kirt Mosier and more,” she said. “The highlight of the concert was the grand finale ‘Sing, Sing.’ ‘Sing,’ featuring Jackson Hallquiest on the drum set, Jop Gielingh on guitar and Ryleigh Franklin’s jazz violin solos.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Voumard said the Edwardsville High School performing arts department is extremely appreciative of the support from the Board of Education and EHS administration, several of who were in attendance.

Voumard added that the orchestra gets significant support from the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters each year, parents and the community in general.

More like this: