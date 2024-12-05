EHS Musicians To Showcase Talent At Illinois Music Conference
EDWARDSVILLE — A group of talented music students from Edwardsville High School (EHS) has been selected to perform at the Illinois Music Educators Conference in January 2025. The announcement was made by Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard, who expressed pride in the students' achievements.
The selected students represent various sections of the band, orchestra, and choir. The full list of students selected includes:
- David Maloney - Bb Clarinet
- August Meiser - Double Bass
- Daniel Tossey - Bb Clarinet
- Mark Hill - Bass I
- Savannah Kohlmiller - Alto II
- Lucy Schapman - Soprano I
- Alan Chen - Violin
- Karis Chen - Violin
- Adam Cundiff - Cello
- Lyla Hahn - Cello
- Gwen Harkey - Violin
- Ian Kim - Viola
- Luci Klingensmith - Oboe
- Addie Lingafelter - Violin
- Lily Reynolds - Cello
- Miko Shimizu - Viola
- Maya Taylor - Viola
- Ben Waymire - Double Bass
- Amelia Zhang - Viola
The Illinois Music Educators Conference, a significant event in the state's music calendar, will take place in Peoria, providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their talents alongside peers from across Illinois. The selection process highlights the dedication and skill of the EHS music program, which continues to foster excellence in student musicians.
