EDWARDSVILLE — A group of talented music students from Edwardsville High School (EHS) has been selected to perform at the Illinois Music Educators Conference in January 2025. The announcement was made by Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard, who expressed pride in the students' achievements.

The selected students represent various sections of the band, orchestra, and choir. The full list of students selected includes:

David Maloney - Bb Clarinet

August Meiser - Double Bass

Daniel Tossey - Bb Clarinet

Mark Hill - Bass I

Savannah Kohlmiller - Alto II

Lucy Schapman - Soprano I

Alan Chen - Violin

Karis Chen - Violin

Adam Cundiff - Cello

Lyla Hahn - Cello

Gwen Harkey - Violin

Ian Kim - Viola

Luci Klingensmith - Oboe

Addie Lingafelter - Violin

Lily Reynolds - Cello

Miko Shimizu - Viola

Maya Taylor - Viola

Ben Waymire - Double Bass

Amelia Zhang - Viola

The Illinois Music Educators Conference, a significant event in the state's music calendar, will take place in Peoria, providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their talents alongside peers from across Illinois. The selection process highlights the dedication and skill of the EHS music program, which continues to foster excellence in student musicians.

