LEBANON - Edwardsville High School's Band once again showed they are formidable competitors in the marching arts with an exceptional performance at Saturday, Oct. 1's Preview of Champions Marching Band Competition at McKendree University.

"The band competed against 13 other schools from Missouri and Illinois," Annette Schoeberle, Edwardsville Band Booster president, said. "The band was awarded first place in color guard, first place in percussion, first place in music performance, first place in visual performance, Class 4A first place band, and awarded the Grand Champion trophy for being the highest scoring band at the competition."

Schoeberle said the band has a long-standing tradition of excellence; winning more than 600 awards in the past 16 years. The band competes on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Red Regiment Invitational, hosted by Effingham High School. On Friday, Oct. 21, 16 members of the Class of 2017 will be recognized during Senior Night pre-game ceremonies. During half-time, the band will perform their 2016 field competition show entitled "War of the Roses."

Article continues after sponsor message

Schoeberle encouraged people to mark their calendars to begin holiday shopping at the 24th Annual Edwardsville Marching Tigers Craft Show scheduled the weekend of Nov. 12-13 at Edwardsville High School.

More like this: