EDWARDSVILLE - The high school girl’s soccer season will kick off next week in high style with the annual Metro Cup Tournament. As in the past, the Metro Cup promises to deliver the best of local soccer, with 12 games scheduled for Edwardsville High School March 14 – 19.

The Metro Cup games will all be played at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports complex and feature some of the strongest programs in the Metro East, along with a powerhouse from central Illinois, Rochester. The Rockets are the defending Illinois state 1A champions, finishing the 2015 season with a record of 28-3. The Rockets’ opening game in the tournament will be against Belleville East at 5:30pm on Monday, March 14.

The host Edwardsville Tigers opens the season and the Metro Cup against Springfield High School at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. The Tigers are perennially one of the top-ranked teams in the Metro East, finishing last season with a record of 15-5-2 before being upset in the first round of regionals.

The other opening round games feature a couple of potentially great matchups. In the 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 15, Triad, who finished last season at 18-6 with a regional championship, will take on the Alton Marquette Explorers, who lost to Rochester in the 1A super sectionals last season. In the 7:30 p.m. game that night, Waterloo tries to build on their breakout season last year, when they finished 20-4 and lost to Triad in the regionals. The Bulldogs will play Southwestern Conference powerhouse, O’Fallon.

The Metro Cup tournament games continue throughout the week, with both winners bracket and consolation bracket games. The championship game is scheduled for 6:00pm on Saturday, March 19 at the District 7 Sports Complex.

The Edwardsville High School Girls Soccer Booster Club will be operating a concession stand for all of the tournament games.

