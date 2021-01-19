EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's band, orchestra, and chorus group had 21 earn All-State designation recently.

The students submitted video recordings this year for their All-District ILMEA audition.

"The high school level had great participation but the middle school level of participation was very low this year," Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. "The All-State selection was based on the scores from the All-District audition."

Voumard continued: "Hopefully next year we will be able to have in-person auditions and festivals."

The list of those EHS students honored with All-State are as follows:

Emily Amick, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus

Diego Arana, Senior EHS Senior Orchestra

Elannore Bester, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus

Lauren Bruss, Sophomore, EHS Senior Chorus

Rowan Foley, Junior, EHS Senior Chorus

Amanda Gusewelle, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus

Samantha Haar, Sophomore, EHS Senior Orchestra

Sophe Jobe, Senior, EHS All-State Chorus

Leah Johnson, Senior, EHS Senior Orchestra

Ashley Kim, Sophomore, EHS Senior Orchestra

Joanna Leston, Senior, EHS Senior Band

Akira Malik, Junior, EHS Orchestra

Eileen Pan, Senior, EHS Orchestra

Benjamin Schmidt, Junior, EHS Band

Aidan Seemiller, Sophomore, EHS Band

Aidan Truckenbrod, Senior, EHS Honors Chorus

Linnea Turner, Senior, EHS Orchestra

Elaine Wei, Senior, EHS Orchestra

Michael Whaley, Junior, EHS Orchestra

Ryan Whaley, Junior, All-State Chorus

Hellen Zheng, Senior, EHS Band