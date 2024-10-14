EDWARDSVILLE — The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) celebrated the achievements of David Makler, a recent graduate of Edwardsville High School, during a recognition ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The event honored Makler’s completion of ACT’s one-year apprenticeship program, which aims to equip high school students with essential job skills for careers in the transit sector.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and local elected officials, highlighting the community's support for youth employment initiatives. ACT, in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training and the U.S. Department of Labor, launched this innovative program to provide students with valuable professional experiences before graduation.

Makler began his apprenticeship in August 2023, working as a bus cleaner under the mentorship of ACT employee Hans Miller. Over the course of the program, he dedicated several hours after school to develop his skills in the transit field. Upon successfully completing the apprenticeship in August, Makler accepted a full-time position with ACT.

“We’re thrilled to welcome David to our team on a full-time basis, and proud to showcase how transformative this apprenticeship program can be for Madison County students,” said ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison. Morrison also expressed gratitude to Makler’s supervisors at ACT, the District 7 team, Madison County Employment and Training, and the Department of Labor for their support.

The recognition ceremony underscores the importance of apprenticeship programs in providing young individuals with the tools necessary for successful careers in their chosen fields.

