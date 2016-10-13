EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls swimming and diving team is hosting a unique meet on Saturday, Oct. 15: its first ever Swim for Hope Invitational.

The meet is set for Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The diving meet starts at 10:30 a.m. and the swimming portion of the meet at 1:30 p.m.

“The team is looking to raise awareness and money for cancer research and to help local families affected by this terrible disease,” Edwardsville High School girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “The money raised from this event will be donated to Allison's HOPE.”

Rhoten said to date, Allison’s HOPE has raised more than one million dollars, funding some of the top cancer research in the world taking place at Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center (MCCRC). For the past 20 years, MCCRC has conducted ground-breaking research.

Rhoten said MCCRC has developed personalized, innovative clinical trials, using the newest investigational therapies that target the molecular pathways which impact cancer growth. MCCRC has given hope to families locally and worldwide.

The organization will donate directly to families affected by the devastation of fighting cancer through ENIN and Hospice of Southern Illinois. Hospice of Southern Illinois provides much needed care and symptom management for individuals in the final stages of cancer.

Allison’s HOPE was named after founder Allison Cassens. Allison was an Olympic level swimmer from Edwardsville who was diagnosed with colon cancer at a very young age. Her dying wish was to start a foundation that raises money for cancer research in an effort to find a cure.

Admission for adults is $5 and students and seniors is $3. A heat sheet will be included with admission and concessions will be available throughout the meet for purchase.

Awards will be given to the top six individuals and top three relay teams. There will also be an overall team award for most points.

In the 2015-16 girls high school swim and dive season, the EHS girls flourished at the local, sectional and state levels. The team was undefeated throughout the season in dual meets. The team also came away with a victory in a Tri-Meet against Springfield High School and Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, also of Springfield.

The Lady Tigers finished in first place at the IHSA Sectional meet. They qualified for the IHSA State Meet in three relays and seven individual events. At the state meet, hosted by New Trier High School, the team placed 13th, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 50 Freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke by then junior Bailey Grinter. Senior Kate May placed fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Rhoten said the 2016-2017 season has been off to a fast start for the swim and dive team with two wins against O’Fallon High School and a second-place finish in a tri-meet with Springfield High School and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Rhoten couldn’t be more proud for having his girls host this supportive fundraiser for Allison’s HOPE.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to raise money for cancer research and support our community,” he said. “If you are interested in donating money for this event, you can visit www.swimforhope.com. Donations of any amount are accepted and greatly appreciated.” For more information about Allison’s HOPE you can visit www.AllisonsHOPE.com.

For additional information, please call or email Christian Rhoten, 618-580-8540, crhoten@ecusd7.org or Brad Bevis at 618-980-4340, bbevis@ecusd7.org.

