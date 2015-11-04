The Edwardsville High School girls swim team has been gaining strength as the season ensues and appears ready for post season.

The EHS team is loaded with top-notch seniors this year with Kate May, Elizabeth McPherson, Jane Russo and Caroline Caton. All those girls should do well in post-season action. Bailey Grinter and Victoria Brady head the outstanding group of junior girls on the team.

A core of freshmen and sophomores have also jelled together through the season and could be noticed when the sectional meet comes up on Nov. 14 at Springfield's Eisenhower Pool.

“The girls season has really flown by,” EHS swim coach Christian Rhotten said. “We are already coming up on the last two to three weeks of the season and the girls are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel when they get to rest and focus racing and winning events.”

The Tigers are at home with the IHSGC Individual Meet starting at noon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

“It will be the last time for the seniors to swim at home for the Tigers,” he said. “This meet was always on the schedule but we didn't use it for our Senior Night because it's focus is on giving the swimmers who didn't make the sectional team a championship meet to go for a best time since we don't have a conference meet.”

Rhotten said his team hasn’t let up since the season started.

“Many of the girls are tired but nearly all of them will begin to taper and rest coming into the two weeks before sectionals so they should get more energy and start to feel better and faster in the water,” he said. “As a team, we are really looking forward to the sectional meet. We expect to put up some great times and the goal is obviously to repeat the win we had last year. From there our sights are set on the state meet and doing the best that we can do up in Chicago.”

Recently, Edwardsville’s girls defeated O’Fallon 105-65 in a meet without star Kate May and Sahar Rabiei. The Tigers were led in that meet by Grinter and Sierra Brannan with two wins each, and Victoria Brady with points in multiple events. Grinter won the 50 free in 24.24.

Grinter then cruised to the win in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.24 and won the 100 free in 54.05 to lead the team.

Grinter, Brannan, Caroline Caton and Jane Russo won the 200-medley relay in a time of 1:56.99. Brannan captured first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.56 and won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.43. Brady completed her strong day individually with a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. She completed it in 5:32.89. Brady was second in the 200 free with a time of 2:02.49. Elizabeth McPherson won the 100 back (1:01.95), Caroline Caton won the 100 breast (1:16.47).

