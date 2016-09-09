EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls cross country squad should be strong again this year with some top-notch runners returning and a new set of competitive additions from middle school.

The Tigers had their first big meets of the season this past Saturday at Granite City, then the Tiger Classic on Wednesday at SIUE.

In meets so far, freshman Abby Korak has been at the top of Edwardsville’s runners. Her latest effort was a 20:05.05 time on the 5K SIUE Course for the Tiger Classic on Wednesday. The other top runners to date have been Julianna Determan, Abby Schrobligen, newcomer Jaycee Hudson, Payton Flowers, Maddie Miller and Victoria Vegher.

Senior Determan should be a key leader of the team and one of the top runners once again, head coach George Patrylak said. Kennison Adams and Lori Cashdollar also return with a host of other sophomores, juniors and seniors. Melissa Spencer also returns, along with Kiara Delgado and Honor Diminick. Cashdollar has been nursing an injury but is expected to be back soon.

Determan is trying to become the second girl in EHS history to qualify for state four years consecutively.

Korak should be one of the better runners on the team and could go under 18 minutes, with Miller, Patrylak said.

“I am hoping to repeat as conference and regional champions and take care of business with sectionals at SIUE,” Patrylak said. “We should have a good season.”

The EHS girls travel to Peoria on Saturday for a large invitational meet.

