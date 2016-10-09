KIRKWOOD, MO.. – Edwardsville’s field hockey team won in a shootout Saturday after a 1-1 tie at end of regulation time over Kirkwood, Mo., in the Public School Gold Division Field Hockey Tournament.

With the score 1-0 Kirkwood, Natalie Nava scored and Annie Mulford assisted late in the game to tie the match at 1-1. When the score is tied at the end of regulation, each team selects five players to go 1 on 1 with the goalie in what is called a shootout.

“All of our Edwardsville girls scored (Allie Hosto, Ansley Dorsey, Annie Mulford, Mattie Norton and Katrina Springman)," head coach Julia Tyler said. "Springman received the game winning goal. Their team made the first three but our goalie Blume saved the fourth one.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers lost to Ladue 2-1 Thursday in the semifinals of the tourney.

Edwardsville, 11-7-1, travels to St. Joseph Academy for a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday. Kirkwood fell to 8-9-1 with the defeat.

More like this: