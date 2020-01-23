SEE VIDEO FROM SATURDAY COMPETITION:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School dance team posted an outstanding performance on Saturday with competition at home.

EHS placed third in the Illinois High School Association competition and O’Fallon won the competition, followed by Quincy Notre Dame. The EHS dance girls perform Saturday at the IHSA sectional in Bloomington.

Edwardsville won the Illinois Drill Team Association (IDTA) Class 3A Lyrical Match Saturday at EHS.

EHS head dance coach Danielle Lusicic said her team is wonderful to work with this year.

“They have been working hard and our girls are mighty this year,” she said of her nine team members. “They have all taken studio dance since they were three or four years old. They come together well and they build each other up. They are a one-of-a-kind team.”

Taylor McOlgan is a team captain and has provided significant leadership to this year’s group.

McOlgan said she loves the girls on the dance team and the sport in general. She too expresses confidence the team will have a strong showing this weekend with the IHSA Sectional.

Edwardsville won the first Southwestern Conference Dance Meet this year and Coach Lusicic said that was exciting.

“The girls are always very receptive to work with and work really hard in practice,” the coach said. “I am excited about our chances in the sectional this weekend.”

