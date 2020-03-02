EDWARDSVILLE - The EHS dance team competed in the small varsity jazz category against teams from all over the country recently at Dance Team Union (DTU) nationals at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The team advanced to the finals and finished 13th overall.

Danielle Lusicic is the EHS team’s head coach. Taylor McOlgan is the head team captain. For McOlgan, it was her last national competition with the EHS dance squad.

McOlgan said she was pleased to go out with a 13th place in the national competition.

“Making the final night was our goal and it was a good way to end the season,” McOlgan said. “After that, we jumped in our pool with our costumes.”

McOlgan said she thought this year’s team was the best she has worked with since she was on the dance team as a freshman.

“Everybody tried their hardest and was respectable to the others,” she said. “It made it an awesome dance team.”

McOlgan said she has learned a lot about leadership in her head team captain spot.

She doesn’t plan to dance on a college dance team at the moment, but she does plan to continue to dance and perform and coach.

“You learn a lot of life lessons as a captain,” she said. “The team is dependent on you so you have to give the girls confidence in themselves. It was a great year.”

