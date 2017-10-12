EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Concert Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday for their fall concert in the EHS Auditorium. The groups are directed by Victoria Voumard.

The Concert Orchestra will begin the program with works by Edourd Lalo, Ignaz Pleyel and Doug Spata. Lalo’s “Symphony Espagnole” will feature Noah Eagle on violin. Doug Spata’s piece “Argent Edge” will feature Cherilyn Trusty on harp. Then the Symphonic Orchestra will take the stage and perform Joseph Suk’s “Serenade.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

More like this:

Riverbend Community Orchestra to Host Free Nature-Themed Concert at Audubon Center
Jul 18, 2025
Alton Municipal Band Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series
Jun 4, 2025
Arts and Issues and SIUE Orchestra and Choirs Share Billing with Opera Edwardsville in Weekend Performance of Cavalleria Rusticana
Apr 30, 2025
Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters Celebrate $18,000 Fundraising Success At Tiger Town Consortium
Apr 11, 2025
Gates Opening Early For Sold-Out Megan Moroney Concert At State Fair
Jul 26, 2025

 