EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the Class of 2019 has continued an eight-year trend of improving the ACT composite average for the senior class.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“In each of the eight years I have been principal, each graduating class has produced a higher ACT composite average compared to the previous year,” he said. “This graduating class has a 25.3 ACT composite average. Contributing to this high average are scores from seniors who scored a near-perfect 35 on the ACT.

Dr. Cramsey continued and said: “To top that, I am proud to recognize one senior who earned a perfect 36 on the ACT - Maren McSparin.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Link to DVDs:

http://www.riverbender.com/shopping/department/graduation-dvds-10106.cfm

Link to video:

https://www.riverbender.com/video/details/edwardsville-high-school-gradution-2019-highlights-video-3574.cfm

More like this:

Durbin, Duckworth, Kelly Introduce Legislation To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities
5 days ago
100 Years Ago: Alton Woman Plays Basketball at University of Illinois
Mar 6, 2025
Durbin, King, Smith, Wyden, Introduce Legislation To Help Make College Textbooks More Affordable
Feb 26, 2025
MELHS Scholar Bowl Looks For Repeat State Title After Sweeping Sectional Play  
Mar 18, 2025
Haine Charges Motorist Accused Of Striking Officer Who Attempted To Deploy Spike Strips During Pursuit Across Bridge
Mar 20, 2025

 