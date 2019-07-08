EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the Class of 2019 has continued an eight-year trend of improving the ACT composite average for the senior class.

“In each of the eight years I have been principal, each graduating class has produced a higher ACT composite average compared to the previous year,” he said. “This graduating class has a 25.3 ACT composite average. Contributing to this high average are scores from seniors who scored a near-perfect 35 on the ACT.

Dr. Cramsey continued and said: “To top that, I am proud to recognize one senior who earned a perfect 36 on the ACT - Maren McSparin.”

