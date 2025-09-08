ST. LOUIS - Daniel Tossey, a 17-year-old senior at Edwardsville High School, began his first season with the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra by performing at the ensemble’s inaugural concert in the newly renovated Powell Hall on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Tossey, who plays clarinet, joined the Youth Orchestra after nearly a decade of musical development and local recognition.

Tossey joined a fellow EHS player, violist Ian Kim, in the orchestra on Sunday.

The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra is a 100-member ensemble composed of accomplished young musicians from the St. Louis region and beyond. The orchestra, which performs expert-level repertoire at three concerts each season, is nationally recognized for its artistic quality. Musicians aged 12 to 22 receive coaching from St. Louis Symphony Orchestra members and participate in a peer mentorship program. Founded in 1970 by SLSO Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin, the Youth Orchestra has more than 2,000 alumni.

Tossey began playing clarinet at age 9. His previous musical experiences include membership in the Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra at the Community Music School of Webster University and the Alton Youth Symphony, where he was selected as concerto soloist in eighth grade.

He earned a full scholarship in seventh grade to the Illinois Summer Youth Music Program in Champaign, Illinois, and has performed with the Illinois Music Education Association All-District Band, the ILMEA All-State Honor Band, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Bi-State Festival. Since his freshman year, he has been the principal clarinet in his high school symphonic orchestra and a member of the school marching band.

Outside of music, Tossey enjoys running cross-country, working with origami, coding, computers and spending time with his siblings. He acknowledged the support of his school band directors, private clarinet teachers, and family members in his musical journey.

The performance on Sept. 7, 2025, also marked the grand opening of the Jack C. Taylor Music Center, beginning the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s 146th season and celebrating the centennial of Powell Hall. The venue underwent a two-year renovation and expansion to create a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the experience for both audiences and artists.

