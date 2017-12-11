EDWARDSVILLE - Students from the Edwardsville High School choir and drama departments presented the 19th annual Madrigal Dinner to a sold-out house for all three performances the first weekend in December.

Guests were entertained by the EHS Chamber Singers and the talented cast who presented a skit written by EHS Seniors Riley Threlkeld and Neal Bozark.

The Madrigal Brass, made up of EHS faculty member Keith Baker, his wife Colleen, Dr. John Korak from SIUE, and student Jack Raeffelle, entertained the crowd before the show started and during dinner break. Guests were served a delicious meal catered by ECUSD7 Food Service and served by EHS Choral Students.



