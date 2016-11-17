

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's baseball program has been the model of consistency in the St. Louis area for a good number of years.

The Tigers, year in and year out, have become one of the area's top teams and have produced many players that have gone on to outstanding careers on the collegiate level.

Kade Burns joined the ranks of Tigers who will be heading to college when he signed a letter of intent to play for Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo., starting with the 2018 season in a recent ceremony at Edwardsville High. Burns will be a senior on this year's Tiger team.

Last season, the Tigers went 29-8, reaching the Belleville West Class 4A regional final where they were eliminated by the host Maroons. Burns hit .295 for EHS last year with two home runs, 12 RBIs and 29 runs scored; he had an on-base percentage of .463 and a .475 slugging percentage with three doubles and a triple.

“After my visit, it just kind of felt like the right place to be,” Burns said of his decision to sign with the NCAA Division II school, a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. “I liked the all the coaching staff and all the players seemed like pretty good guys to be around; it seemed like a good environment and I kind of just stuck with it early. That's where I wanted to be.

“I visited a couple of other schools before that (Arkansas State and High Point University in High Point, N.C.), but after I visited (Central Missouri), I realized that's where I was going to be at; I committed not even a week after my visit.”

The Mules have beent to 13 Division II College World Series 12 times since 1989, reaching the final three times and winning it all in 1994 and 2003. “They're competing for a national title in Division II about every year,” Burns said “That's always fun to have a chance to win a national championship.”

Burns has played in the infield for Tim Funkhouser's Tigers. “I feel most comfortable at second base,” Burns said. “That's where I might end up in college, but I like to play shortstop too”

Burns plans to major in physical therapy at UCM.

In addition to Burns signing with Central Missouri, Joel Quirin committed to Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, and Dylan Burris committed to Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel. Under NJCAA rules, the duo cannot officially sign with their choices until January.

