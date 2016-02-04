EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville High School Talent Show is set for 7 tonight in the auditorium and it will once again showcase a significant amount of talent.

Melissa Beck, the coordinator of the event and EHS Student Council sponsor, said there will be more than 20 acts with talents ranging from singing, dancing, violin and much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

She recommended that anyone wishing to attend the show arrive when tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. Those attending are also asked to bring a canned food item that will benefit the Glen-Ed Foot Pantry. Beck said the event normally is a sell out, so she encourages people to arrive early to obtain tickets for a donation.

“Last year, we raised over $800 for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and had a lot of food brought in,” Beck said. “This is a great act of community service by the students.”

EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey described the event last year “as an amazing evening.”

“I’m always impressed with the talent that exists among our students,” he said. “Clearly our students are always compassionate.”

More like this: