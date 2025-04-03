This weekend offers a delightful array of events ranging from engaging science programs for children to lively fish fries and musical performances, showcasing something for everyone in the community. For a full listing of events, please visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Join Fish Haven at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy great food, cold drinks, and live music! Dinner includes Fish (Buffalo, Catfish Filet, Catfish Nuggets, or Cod), Hushpuppies, 2 Sides, and Bread for $15. Available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus will be hosting Friday Fish Frys every Friday from March 7 through April 11, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club on Stamper Lane. Enjoy a selection of Buffalo, whitefish, whole catfish, shrimp, and baked fish, along with a variety of sides. Adults can indulge for $14, while children aged 6-12 are $7, and those under 6 are free. For inquiries, contact Stephen Mikoff at the McNicholas Club at (618) 466-9889.

Join us for live music from Rum Boogie on Friday, April 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. at VFW Post 1308. Fish Haven will be serving dinner until 8 p.m., and the event is open to the public for a fun-filled evening of great music.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Great Rivers Choral Society will host their annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser at Grafton Winery: The Vineyards. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and music will play from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a cash bar, complimentary nacho bar, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online or by calling 618-798-1492.

Holy Family Catholic Church of Granite City welcomes the community to Coffee & Donuts on the first Sunday of each month following their 8:30 a.m. Mass service. All are welcome to join in this community gathering, and for updates, follow them on Facebook.

Join us for the 22nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Glazebrook Park Ball Fields on April 6, 2025! The Easter Bunny arrives at 1 p.m., and the egg hunt starts promptly at 2:15 p.m. Enjoy games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny until 4 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items are welcome for local community food banks.

Events on Apr. 4, 2025

Get creative at Rubber Stamping in April on April 4, 2025, at Nancy's home in Godfrey, where you can create five all-occasion cards using the 2023-2025 In Colors that will soon retire.

Don't miss the delicious offerings at Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out at the Edwardsville American Legion on April 4, 2025, featuring a variety of seafood favorites for a delightful meal.

The Lent Special at Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus, happening on April 4, 2025, where you can enjoy a fried fish platter for just $9.25!

For families looking for fun, Homeschool Open Gymnastics at the Wood River Rec Center on April 4, 2025, offers a great opportunity for kids aged 5 to 10 to enjoy gymnastics in a friendly environment.

Celebrate the start of the baseball season at Catdaddy's Tavern's Cat's Baseball Party on April 4, 2025, with food, beverages, and prizes, all in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

Book lovers are invited to the St. Andrew's Spring Book Fair on April 4-5, 2025, in Edwardsville, where over 20,000 books and other media will be available for purchase.

Shop for baby and children's items at the O’Baby Resale at St. Mary’s Catholic School on April 4, 2025, with proceeds supporting the school, including an early bird sale that kicks off at 4 PM.

Join the community for a tasty meal at FISH FRY at Evangelical (week 5 of 6) on April 4, 2025, featuring all-you-can-eat options and various sides to support a youth mission trip.

Enjoy a delightful evening at Lenten Fish Fry 2025 at Main Street UMC in Alton on April 4, 2025, where you can indulge in delicious fish and sides for a good cause.

Bring the family for an adventure at Family Friday: That's All, Yolks! on April 4, 2025, at The Nature Institute, where you'll learn about egg-laying creatures through fun activities.

Catch a live performance by Poor Dirty Astronauts at Stagger Inn Again on April 4, 2025, in Edwardsville, where you can enjoy great music and a lively atmosphere.

Experience a night of fun at Riverbend Dueling Pianos at Bakers & Hale on April 4, 2025, featuring a lively performance and a great community vibe.

A great Jubilee service at Oakwood COGIC on April 4, 2025, with multiple speakers and performances to enrich your spiritual experience.

Don't miss Blarney Man at Morrison's Irish Pub on April 4, 2025, for a lively celebration filled with music and good company, perfect for those still in a festive mood after St. Patrick's Day.

Enjoy a witty musical at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Alton Little Theater, showcasing heartwarming characters and fun-filled performances on April 4, 2025.

Events on Apr. 5, 2025

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies on April 5, 2025, where you can connect with others in faith, reflect on scripture, and share in meaningful discussions during their Men's Bible Study at 8:00 AM and Women's Bible Study at 9:30 AM.

Don't miss the Hearts in Mission BIG SALE! at Wesley House Resale Shop on April 5, 2025, where you can find spring and Easter items, furniture, and more from 8 AM to 12 PM, with proceeds going to local charities.

Experience a hands-on learning opportunity at the Family Forestry Field Day on April 5, 2025, hosted by Illinois Tree Farm, Illinois Walnut Council, and Illinois Forestry Association, featuring demonstrations on managing forests and woodlands for all ages.

Bring your little ones to the Knee High Naturalists program at The Nature Institute on April 5, 2025, where children ages 2.5 – 5 can learn about nature through story time, art activities, and outdoor exploration.

Article continues after sponsor message

For a fun-filled Tack Swap & Vendor Fair at Triangle H Farm on April 5, 2025, you can shop for a variety of goods and enjoy a discounted Schooling Play Day with your horses.

Families are invited to enjoy a special experience at the Farm Day at Edwardsville Children's Museum on April 5, 2025, featuring a mobile dairy classroom presentation with a live cow and fun farm crafts.

Participate in the exciting Putt Crawl on Main Street in downtown Belleville on April 5, 2025, where you can test your luck and skill at various bars and restaurants while enjoying prizes and drawings.

Explore unique gaming treasures at the Otherside Goblin Market at Otherside Games on April 5, 2025, where you can purchase used board games and miniatures, with opportunities to earn store credit for items sold.

Celebrate the grand opening of Bluff City Bazaar on April 5, 2025, featuring a unique selection of vintage items, handmade clothing, and local art, accompanied by light refreshments.

Artful Adventures: Clay Bird Nests at The Nature Institute on April 5, 2025, where children ages 6-10 can create their own clay bird nests in this nature-inspired art workshop.

Take part in a unique networking experience at Power Hour Connections: Speed Networking Event and Headshot Updates on April 5, 2025, where entrepreneurs can expand their network while enjoying snacks and a high-energy atmosphere.

Join the Nonsense Nature Hike at The Nature Institute on April 5, 2025, where families can enjoy a humorous hike with interesting phenomena in nature, complete with dad jokes.

Tour the newly renovated Wedge Building during the Public Tours of The Wedge event on April 5, 2025, where you can learn about its features and the transformation it has undergone.

Participate in a special ceremony at the Garden Club Activity: Rededication of WWII Memorial Stone on April 5, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park, commemorating the original dedication ceremony held in 1945.

Enjoy live music at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on April 5, 2025, where you can relax and unwind while enjoying great performances.

40 Days for Life - Closing Potluck & Speaker event at St. Paul Church on April 5, 2025, as we celebrate the conclusion of our Spring 2025 campaign for life with a mass of thanksgiving and community gathering.

Enhance your yoga practice with Weighted Core Yoga at River Bend Yoga on April 5, 2025, where you can combine traditional yoga movements with strength training for a transformative experience.

Gather your friends and join us for ASO's Annual Trivia Night! at Alton VFW Post 1308 on April 5, 2025, featuring live music rounds, friendly competition, and fun prizes.

Don't miss the lively performance of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Alton Little Theater on April 5, 2025, where a witty musical set in a small Midwestern town will warm your heart and tickle your funny bones.

Enjoy a night of great music with The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band LIVE at Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint on April 5, 2025, for an unforgettable evening filled with fun and entertainment.

Events on Apr. 6, 2025

Join the fun at the MECCC Annual Coin Show Collinsville on April 6, 2025, from 9 AM to 3 PM at the American Legion Hall in Collinsville, IL, where you can enjoy free admission, free parking, and exciting door prizes.

Gather with friends and family for a delightful meal at the Sunday Chicken Dinner hosted by Collinsville Faith in Action on April 6, 2025, from 11 AM to 3:30 PM, featuring a delicious fried chicken feast.

Test your aim and have some fun at the Meat Shoot at TR's Place on April 6, 2025, starting at noon, where everyone is welcome to participate and win great prizes.

Shop fresh and local at the Lakeside Farmer's Market at The Weingarten on April 6, 2025, with doors opening at 11 AM and vendors arriving at 1 PM to showcase a variety of farm-fresh produce and handmade goods.

Don't miss the lively atmosphere at The Saloonatics Live at Silver Creek Sports & Social on April 6, 2025, from 2 PM to 6 PM, where you can enjoy great music, food, and drinks.

Experience an afternoon of fantastic live music at Tiffany Ann & Curt Copeland Live at Copper Fire on April 6, 2025, and savor delicious food and drinks in downtown Belleville.

Unwind with classic vinyl and premium cigars during Vinyl, Cigars & Sports Sunday at Cigar Inn Jazz Club on April 6, 2025, while enjoying a mix of music and a complimentary glass of Chardonnay for the ladies with any cigar purchase.

Catch the hilarious performance of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at the Alton Little Theater on April 6, 2025, with matinees at 2 PM, where spelling has never been so much fun!

Join in for a musical evening at Live Music Rewind at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on April 6, 2025, and enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with great tunes.

Don't miss the chance to laugh out loud at Stand-Up at Sneaky's featuring Kristen Toomey on April 6, 2025, where ticket proceeds support the comedians and the show promises top-tier comedy entertainment.

Don't miss out on the chance to showcase your events to the community—sign up and get noticed! If you have an upcoming event, we encourage you to sign in and submit your event for free today!

More like this: