BENTON – This year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Effingham Police Department, the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office, have prosecuted several methamphetamine dealers in the Effingham County area.

“Trafficking drugs in southern Illinois will earn dealers a federal prison sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Thanks to the efforts of our local law enforcement partners in the Effingham County area, less meth is circulating on the streets. We will continue to work together to eliminate drugs from our communities.”

“These cases show what can be accomplished when local, county, and federal agencies work together toward a common goal,” said Effingham Police Chief Kurt Davis. “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, the State’s Attorney’s Office, and the staff of the Effingham Police Department for their partnership and commitment. Their efforts make our community safer by keeping dangerous drugs off our streets.”

Jeramy C. Hoffman, 49, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On May 15, 2025, the Court sentenced Hoffman to 110 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by four years of supervised release.

Corey W. Dasenbrock, 48, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Aug. 19, 2025, the Court sentenced Dasenbrock to 110 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by four years supervised release.

Hayden L. Limes, 29, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 1, 2025, the Court sentenced Limes to 96 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by five years’ supervised release.

Taylor K. Nathan, 31, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On April 3, 2025, the Court sentenced Nathan to 84 months’ incarceration, to be followed by four years supervised release.

Robert J. Beckler, II, 55, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Court sentenced Beckler to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by five years’ supervised release.

Russell A. Beldi, 45, of Teutopolis, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 15, 2025, Beldi was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by four years supervised release.

Jodi L. Corbella, 48, of Citrus Heights, California, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Although from California, Corbella was sending methamphetamine to Russell Beldi for resale in the Effingham area. On Aug. 5, 2025, the Court sentenced Corbella to 144 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by four years supervised release.

Jesse D. Blain, 40, of Effingham, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Aug. 12, 2025, the Court sentenced Blain to 60 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by four years of supervised release.

Three additional Effingham area individuals were indicted on July 25, 2025, on federal methamphetamine related charges in a seven-count indictment. The defendants indicted include:

Chelsea J. Sipes, 41, of Effingham, Illinois,

Timothy E. Finfrock, 66, of Effingham, Illinois and

Philip M. Blair, 43, of Effingham, Illinois.

Count 1 charges that from July 2024, until on or about June 2025, in Effingham County, within the Southern District of Illinois, Sipes, Finfrock, and Blair conspired to knowingly and intentionally distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 2 charges that on Jan. 30, 2025, in Effingham County, Sipes knowingly and intentionally distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 3 charges that on Feb. 25, 2025, in Effingham County, Sipes knowingly and intentionally distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 4 charges that on March 6, 2025, in Effingham County, Sipes knowingly and intentionally distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 5 charges that on March 14, 2025, in Effingham County, Sipes knowingly and intentionally distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Count 6 charges that on Feb. 20, 2025, in Effingham County, Blair knowingly and intentionally distributed methamphetamine.

Count 7 charges that on Jan. 24, 2025, in Effingham County, Finfrock knowingly and intentionally distributed methamphetamine.

With respect to Count 1, all three Defendants face 10 years to life imprisonment, up to a $10 million fine, and supervised release of not less than 5 years.

With respect to Counts 2-5, Sipes faces 5-40 years’ imprisonment, up to a $5 million fine, and supervised release of not less than 4 years.

With respect to Count 6, Blair faces up to 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1 million fine, and supervised release of not less than 3 years.

With respect to Count 7, Finfrock faces up to 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1 million fine, and supervised release of not less than 3 years.

Indictments are merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

