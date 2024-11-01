CLASS 3A

In the Civic Memorial regional final, Effingham defeated the host Eagles 25-17, 25-21. The Flaming Hearts are now 30-7, while CM ends its season at 20-14.

Bella Thien had another strong game with six kills and Ogden and Jeffery added three and two kills each.

Jeffery had three blocks, Thien two and Brueckner had one.

Griffith paced the team in assists with six, with Voyles (4) and Perez (1).

Perez led in digs with 10, followed by Kincade with 4, Griffith 3, Breuckner 2, Falk 1 and Hardy 1.

Brueckner had 1 ace for the Eagles.

In the final at Olney Richland County, it was Triad defeating Charleston 25-19, 25-27, 25-16 to advance to the Salem sectional. The Knights are 20-15, while the Trojans conclude their season 12-20.

At Mascoutah, the host Indians won their regional with a 25-16, 25-14 win over Centralia. Mascoutah goes to 30-7, while the Orphan Annies end up at 21-16.

In the final at Herrin, Waterloo eliminated Carbondale 25-10, 25-12. The Bulldogs improve to 24-12, while the Terriers end up at 26-10.

In the Salem sectional, the semifinals on Tuesday pits Effingham against Waterloo at 6 p.m, while Mascoutah and Triad go against each other at 7 p.m. The winners play for the title at 6 p.m on Nov 7.

