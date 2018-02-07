EDWARDSVILLE - City Council approved a contract with Haier Plumbing and Heating for additions to the bandstand at City Park during Tuesday's council meeting.

The contract includes the addition of five new restrooms at the bandstand in City Park as well as the installation of a solar energy system on the bandstand roof.

Existing restrooms will be converted into a mechanical room and a 17 by 24 feet addition will be constructed on the west of the building housing the five new restrooms.

"There was some discussion of going with solar versus not," Art Risavy, Chair of the Administrative and Community Service Committee, said. "We had some discussion about wanting to try the solar modular array system out because it's the plan to use this in the future, possibly in other parks and renovations of other restrooms in our existing parks that may need to be remodeled. This will be a good time at a good price to have it installed and see how it performs."

"From an efficiency stand point, this project is being paid for out of mainly tourism funds," Mayor Hal Patton said. "Each event we have at City Park we end up paying a lot of rental fees for porta potties and other features. Even in a lot the application grants that we have, for example the Art Fair and other events, some city money and reimbursable tourism funds are going towards the rental of those porta potties which end up blocking a street and don't have the same sanitation, also have some safety issues with the street blockage. This will be much more effective and efficient as we move forward with events in the park."

Depending on the size of the event the cost of the porta potties and hand washing stations that are required to accompany can quickly add up.

Mayor Patton said the project will provide a lot more efficiency for all the events hosted at City Park.

