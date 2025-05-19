ST. LOUIS – A tornado with peak winds reaching 150 mph struck the City of St. Louis on Friday afternoon, May 16, 2025, causing significant damage and casualties, according to a preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the EF-3 tornado touched down near Clayton, Mo., at approximately 2:41 p.m. on Friday and intensified as it moved through northern St. Louis neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service reported that EF-3 tornadoes typically produce wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph, with this storm reaching up to 152 mph in some areas.

NWS said after crossing the Mississippi River, the tornado continued northeast into Illinois, passing through Venice, Granite City, and Pontoon Beach before dissipating near the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

St. Louis city officials confirmed that at least five people have died and 38 others sustained injuries as a result of the storm. Damage assessments estimate that roughly 5,000 homes in St. Louis City were affected by the tornado.

The severe weather was part of a series of thunderstorms that developed over Missouri on the afternoon of May 16, 2025, and moved northeast, producing the tornado that caused widespread destruction across multiple communities.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing as officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

