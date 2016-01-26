On Alumni Day this past weekend, Edwardsville, Civic Memorial, Quincy Notre Dame, Niles, Marist and Mexico all participated in a meet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said he thought his team wrestled well through the day and are starting to show they are in good shape for upcoming matches.

“I thought Bayer Montgomery, Chris Prosser, Gabe Jackson and Mason Taylor all had nice matches, on the day,” Wagner said. “We have 14 weight classes and we have to work on some weaknesses, but I am excited what we will be able to do when we get guys healthy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville now has an overall record of 22-2.

“We have lost two matches by only one point,” Wagner said. “We have shown great depth in our duals and I think our kids are having fun and enjoying success. We have great coaches, from the wrestling club, to junior high and high school. We have a feeder program and we also have a lot of alumni coming back and helping with that club. You have to be successful in 14 weight classes to have a great wrestling team.”

On Thursday, Edwardsville travels to Glenwood for a match there against Glenwood and East St. Louis. The Southwestern Conference Duals Meet is at Belleville West at 9 a.m. Saturday.

More like this: