BELLEVILLE – Caritas Family Solutions recently named Gary Woods as Senior Aides Program Manager for the agency. In this new position, Woods will oversee an employment training program for 90 seniors in the Metro East.

The program, known as Senior Community Service Employment Program, or SCSEP, provides low-income persons, age 55 and older, the opportunity to prepare for and return to the workforce. Woods is a resident of Edwardsville.

SCSEP is a major program of the Older Americans Act and the only federal government program mandated to assist unemployed older adults seeking to rejoin the workforce by working in their community. Qualified seniors receive employment preparation, job search assistance and a paid public service assignment while community organizations receive volunteer work.

“I believe it is the perfect time to build on current efforts to improve the economic plight of our 55 and older population. I appreciate the opportunity that has been given to me to assist our seniors garner unsubsidized employment and with that, the opportunity to change their economic situation,” Woods said.

Woods earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Communication from Iowa State University. In his prior role as the assistant project director for AARP Foundation in St. Louis, Woods was responsible for the employment concerns of more than 75 seniors.



About Caritas Family Solutions

Celebrating 70 years of service in 2017, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency providing adoption, pregnancy care, foster care and counseling services, employment training and assisted living for low-income seniors, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, therapy for juvenile offenders and residential treatment for abused and neglected children. With a spirited, dedicated, professional staff who serve others with respect and dignity at every stage of life, Caritas serves more than 4,400 individuals annually throughout a 42-county service area. Offices are located in Belleville, Carterville, East Alton, Effingham, Mount Vernon and Olney. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.