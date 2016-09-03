GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville won its first two matches in group play at its Tiger Classic Friday, defeating Rockford Auburn 25-11,25-20 and Morton 25-16, 25-19.

The Tigers improve to 3-0 overall in the young season and face Farmington, Mo. In its final group match at 9 Saturday morning. The championship match is set for 2 pm.

FIELD HOCKEY:

Edwardsville's field hockey squad played to a 3-3 draw with Whitfield of West St. Louis County in its opening match of the Gateway Classic tournament in suburban St. Louis. Ansley Dorsey scored twice for the Tigers while Natalie Nava had the third goal for Edwardsville, an assist coming from Veronica Carrow. The tournament continues through Labor Day weekend.

FOOTBALL:

The Roxana Shells fell to 0-2 on the young season, losing at Pana 69-18 Friday night. The Shells host Hillsboro next Friday night at Charlie Raich Field in a 7 pm kickoff.

