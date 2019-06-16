EDWARDSVILLE — Chairman Kurt Prenzler nominated an Edwardsville resident to fill the District 17 Madison County Board seat vacated two months ago.

Prenzler selected Victor Valentine Jr. to fill the seat left open by Democrat Ann Gorman who resigned after moving out of her district. Board members will vote on Valentine’s nomination at Wednesday’s county board meeting.

Prenzler is required by Illinois law to appoint a board member of the same party of the seat being vacated. Valentine’s appointed term will expire in November 2020.

“I believe Mr. Valentine is well qualified and will bring added value to the board,” Prenzler said.

Valentine, who works as a teen reach coordinator with at-risk youth at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis, said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve his district and the residents of Madison County.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Valentine said.

Valentine is a Madison High School graduate and attended Illinois State University where he received a bachelor of science in marketing/business administration. Following college, he moved to Edwardsville where he’s lived the past 30 years with his wife, Rhoda, and their children.

