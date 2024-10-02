Edwardsville City Park is always a popular place in the Downtown Edwardsville area. The Art Fair this past weekend was a huge draw and created a lot of customers to downtown businesses. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s unemployment mark dipped from 4.1 percent in August 2023 to 4.0 in 2024. Madison County has a rate of 4.6 percent in August 2024 compared to 4.9 percent in 2023. Edwardsville has the lowest unemployment rate in the Metro East.

Alton’s unemployment rate dipped from 7.0 a year ago in August to 6.4 percent in 2024, Illinois Department of Employment Security stats showed.

Greene County reported a rate of 4.3 percent compared to 4.9 percent a significant drop year to year.

Jersey is also at 4.3 percent compared to 4.4 percent a year ago in August and Calhoun County is at 4.0 percent compared to 4.5 percent in 2023 in August. Macoupin County recorded a 4.3 percent rate compared to 4.6 percent in August 2023.

“Stable, consistent job growth across the state continues to position jobseekers and employers to leverage new and developing opportunities,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

