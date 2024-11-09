EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent in September 2024, down from 3.8 percent in September 2023.

Madison County posted a rate of 4.2 percent, compared to 4.4 percent a year ago, while Jersey County stood at 3.9 percent, Calhoun at 4.2 percent and Greene County and Macoupin County at 4.1 percent.

Alton’s unemployment rate was 5.8 percent, compared to a year ago.

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs in the state increased in nine metropolitan areas and decreased in five for the year ending September 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in eight areas, increased in five, and was unchanged in one.

“An expanding labor market and job growth across the state continues to instill drive and motivation in workers and jobseekers searching for new employment opportunities,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains a critical workforce resource providing essential employment and reemployment services to match individuals with the right employers eager to take advantage of the growing economy.”

