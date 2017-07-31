EDWARDSVILLE – Allie Sweatt was running a little late for Saturday's Mud Mountain 5K Classic at SIU-Edwardsville's cross-country course, but still she turned in an excellent race.

“My alarm didn't go off this morning,” Sweatt said. “I had a granola bar and rushed here and warmed up.”

The one-time Edwardsville High cross-country and track standout who now runs for SIUE shook off the late start to her day and turned in a 19:44.98 time on her home course, good for third place in the women's competition under beautiful conditions; Belleville's Hannah Inyart won the women's race in 19:14.91.

Sweatt, who's about to begin her senior year for the Cougars, felt her off-season training has gone well. “My training for the summer has probably been the best it's been since I started college,” Sweatt said.

Being a former EHS runner, being a part of Mud Mountain means much to her.

“It means so much to see all these people come out and support the (Edwardsville High, Lincoln Middle and Liberty Middle school) program; it really made a difference in my life – I wouldn't be the person I am without it,” Sweatt, who qualified for the IHSA state cross-country meet three times as a Tiger, finishing in the top five in the sectional each time to move on to the state meet, said. “I would probably rate my performance as a 6 or a 7 today.”

Being on her home course was a good feeling for Sweatt. “The weather was pretty nice,” Sweatt said.

