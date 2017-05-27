EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville’s Summer Mosquito Abatement Program will commence on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

The fogging operations will take approximately three evenings per week to complete during the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (weather permitting) and will be performed as needed on a biweekly cycle by licensed personnel.

Days and areas schedule for spraying will be:

Tuesday - Wards 1, 4 and 5

Wednesday, Wards 6 and 7

Thursday - Wards 2 and 3

Please check your property and eliminate standing water in bird baths, ponds, flower pots, old tires and down sprouts. Look for low lying areas and other receptacles in which mosquitoes can breed. High weeds can also be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Lavaciding is the best method for fighting mosquitoes before they develop.

The Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

For more information on how to prevent and prepare for mosquito season, please visit the following website: www.idph.state.il.us/envhealth/wnv.htm.

