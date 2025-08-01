Sophie Shapiro and her coach Deserea Howard.SAVANNAH, Ga. - Edwardsville’s Sophie Shapiro came back from the 2025 USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships with All-American status.

Shapiro was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles prelims race with a time of 1:02.48 at the USATF Meet and eighth in the finals with a time of 1:03.22, earning the All-American ranking. Her potential in the 400-meter hurdles race is great, as she is just starting to perform in the event.

She was 11th in the Junior Olympics' 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.48.

Shapiro performed this summer for the Belleville Dashers and her coach, Deserea Howard. Howard said Shapiro has considerable potential not only statewide but on a national basis as she moves forward with some of her other talented Tigers’ track and field teammates.

Shapiro placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the IHSA 3A State Meet in Charleston with a time of 14.30. She was the only sophomore in the top four at state in the 100-meter hurdles event and one of only two sophomores in the top nine at state in the event.

She was also fourth in the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles at state with a time of 43.28. Shapiro is poised for tremendous IHSA success next year with a breakout season in 2025.

Shapiro is also a starter on Edwardsville’s girls basketball team and a pivotal player at her guard position.

Overall, she is a remarkable athlete who will return for the 2025-2026 school year for Edwardsville athletics.

