EDWARDSVILLE - The Social Gastropub is a restaurant with a combination of delicious food items, some that stay the same and some that vary to introduce new and exciting menu additions.

The Social Gastropub at #2 157 Center, Edwardsville, also features coveted craft beers, specialty cocktails and wines. The Edwardsville location has been a hit since it opened just over a year ago in September 2014.

Owners Mike Graber and Bruce Gradkowski have a belief in supporting local farmers, growers and breweries to build community.

Fresh food is the key ingredient at the Social Gastropub because everything is made from scratch, co-owner Mike Graber said.

Day in, day out, Graber and the others who manage the Social Gastropub hear one thing in common – people love the food and the variety. Some continue to describe the different dishes and tastes to others long after they have left the restaurant. Once people visit Social Gastropub, they come back for more.

“Creating local growth that reflects our culture, building a foundation for generations to come is a deep part of our philosophy,” Graber said. “We look at life as an adventure viewed through the lens of great food, drinks and the company that it keeps. Our story is simple: share the things that make us happy.”

The Social Gastropub is located in the old Shenanigan’s building. It has been completely renovated and looks gorgeous. Generations of the owners’ family photos decorate the walls, which gives the atmosphere a warm, comforting feel.

Gradkowski, a 10-year veteran of the NFL, spent the past three years as the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback.

Graber has come home to Edwardsville to open the restaurant where he went to college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Graber and Gradkowski met on the golf course, became friends and eventually became involved in the restaurant business together. Graber has a deep respect for Gradkowski on and off the football field. He said Gradkowski is one of the NFL players investing his money in creative, intelligent ways, which will pay off for him long after the end of his football career.

In 2012, Gradkowski and Graber, were inspired with the dynamic energy and the intense love of food that flowed from gastropub patrons. These styled restaurants were alive and guests were engaged with the food and drinks.

The two came together over the idea of comfort food, which would appeal to the foodie in all of us. And so, Social Gastropub was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, in August of 2013. Then it spread out a year later to the second location in Edwardsville, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Social Gastropub was designed for the love of good friends, good food and good drink.

“We designed Social as a gathering place where business associates, friends, and family can come together over food, drink and conversation,” Graber said. “So, whether you’re enjoying a lunch meeting, celebrating a special occasion, or having a night out, Social Gastropub is the place to gather with old friends and meet new ones.”

Some of the top menu items at Social Gastropub are the Baja Fish Tacos, with salmon fillet, smoked jalapeno cilantro cream, avocado, sweet & sour coleslaw and sea salt parsley fries.

“The Baja Fish Tacos are one of top sellers on the menu,” owner Graber said. “Many use tilapia for fish tacos, but we use fresh salmon and we skin it and cut it. We pride ourselves on the freshness of everything.”

Other delicacies on the menu are the Berkshire Pork Chop, Grilled Lamb Kabobs and Brick Chicken. Ugly Chicken is one of the items from the greens & soups area of the menu that is popular along with Autumn Grove that has a granny smith apple, field greens, gorgonzola, walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette.

There are several items on the “Between The Buns” section of the menu that are popular from the San Fran Turkey Burger, which is made of ground turkey breast, medium egg, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli and brioche. The turkey burger is made of completely fresh 100 percent turkey breast and is a “really solid sandwich,” and “a huge seller,” Graber said.

The must have Sweet and Salty Burger, also signature proprietary 8-ounce patty with bacon, mayo, red onion and creamy peanut butter.

“The combination that you wouldn’t think would work together is actually quite spectacular,” Graber said.

The Mac and Cheese at the restaurant is the best he has seen, Graber said and is also extremely popular.

“I worked together with my head chef Jeff Dinnebeil to create a Mac and Cheese sauce that was creamy, herby with the bite of a sharp cheddar cheese,” Graber said. “Basically it is the best Mac and Cheese you have ever tasted.”

Graber said the business has a variety of craft beers and is always rotating them along with fresh cocktails and wines. The various wines are selected with a lot of thought to pair with menu items and are reasonably priced, Graber said.

“The fact everything is fresh is what we are most proud of,” Graber said. “We want to make sure people know what goes into what we do. We guarantee everything is made fresh.”

For more, visit: www.social/gastropub.com or call 618-692-5156.

More like this: