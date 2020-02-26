Edwardsville's Sidney Vetter, Hamel's Taylor Schmidt are On Concordia University Fall Honors List
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Edwardsville, IL
Sidney Vetter, Freshman, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Hamel, IL
Taylor Schmidt, Senior, Classical Studies
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.