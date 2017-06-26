EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Seth Lipe had a very successful Tiger Classic tournament run over the weekend.

Lipe, a rising junior at Edwardsville High, improved upon a fifth-place finish at a USTA Futures qualifying tournament he played in the previous week with a second-place finish in the Tiger Classic presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union, falling to Calvin Faris of St. Louis 7-6, 6-2 in the Boys 18 singles final of the event.

“I feel real good,” Lipe said. “Last week, I played in a Futures qualifier as well – that's what this (tournament) is – and got fifth place; I was very happy with fifth place, so getting second place is a huge step forward. I beat the fourth seed (Cameron Cagas of Swansea) in the second round and beat the 1 seed (Christian Cowluch of Swansea) in the quarterfinal, so yeah, it feels good.”

Lipe is using the summer tournaments to work on parts of his game, especially his backhand stroke. “I'm always working on my backhand,” Lipe said. “It's a work in progress; I think my serve was a lot better this tournament than it was last tournament.”

Lipe is using the tournaments as well as taking a step up in the level of competition he's facing. “I can already see the steps I've made to be as good as I can be for next year,” Lipe said. “I love playing here – there's a little more wind than in other places; the Tigers at EHS, we say anytime there's a wind, it's our home-court advantage because we love practicing in the wind.”

Lipe will be playing several more tournaments this summer. “I think I'm going to play the O'Fallon Open, the Lancer Open and a district championship I'm going to play in,” Lipe said.

