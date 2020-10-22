EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior girls swimmer Phoebe Gremaud has been one of the top female swimmers in both the high school and Edwardsville YMCA Breakers teams for years and years. Time has passed quickly and now Gremaud is still a shining star, poised for an extraordinary college career.

Recently, Gremaud won both of her events at a triangular meet against Collinsville and Belleville Althoff Catholic at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.53, and her first 500-yard freestyle race since 2018, taking the event with a time of 5:26.28.

During a post-race interview that followed her 500-yard freestyle win, Gremaud felt that she swam well.

On that particular day, Gremaud was especially pleased with her middle-distance swim.

"I am really happy about my time in the 500, because I haven't swum that in a couple of years, and to go that was pretty awesome for an in-season time right now."

Like the other swimmers around the state, Gremaud is very excited to be back in the pool and competing this season after the spring and summer seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Yeah, you know, this time, I was really feeling down, because I didn't think we were going to be able to have a season at all," Gremaud said. "But just to be back in the water is just such a blessing, and I'm just so happy to be back with my team, and getting to compete for the high school once more."

Gremaud is very grateful and happy to have the chance to compete again in her senior season.

"Yeah, that's the most important thing about swimming," Gremaud said with a laugh.

"You know, honestly, it's a lot harder to set goals this year," Gremaud said. "I just hope to win sectionals as a team, even though there are no relays, and that is where we get a lot of our points. Just hoping to have a great meet at sectionals."

Mostly, Gremaud is very grateful and happy to be back swimming with her teammates she loves and is excited to swim again for the Tigers.

"Yeah, I'm just excited to compete once more with my best friends," Gremaud said.

