EDWARDSVILLE - Marley Fox, a versatile softball player for Edwardsville High School, is enjoying a good season, both in the field and inside the circle, and is the kind of player who can help the Tigers go a long way in the upcoming postseason.

For the season, she's hit near .400 and also been impressive on the mound.

In a recent postgame interview that followed the win over Collinsville, Fox felt that she threw well and credited (Kylie) Lintker for helping to set the table for her.

"I'm really excited with how things are looking," Fox said. "We've been seeing a lot of slower pitching, so seeing that Calhoun girl (Audrey Gilman) really helped us out with getting our timing back."

Fox is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The goals and aspirations for the remainder of the campaign for both Fox and the Tigers are pretty much one and the same.

"I think that we can really just improve as a team all together," Fox said, "with our team chemistry. We all get along really well, but just making sure our energy's always up, and being together as a team all the time is always helpful. Having fun."

Fox is very hopeful of continued success for herself and the Tigers as the season approaches its conclusion.

"I hope we just continue to improve as a team," Fox said, "stay where we are, and hopefully, end up state-bound."

