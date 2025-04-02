EDWARDSVILLE – Marley Fox came up with three hits and an RBI, and also struck out six while in the circle as Edwardsville hit Granite City with 18 unanswered runs after allowing the first run of the game in an 18-1 win in a softball game played Tuesday at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers are now 6-2 on the season, and have bounced back nicely from a doubleheader sweep last week at Chatham Glenwood.

Tigers head girls softball coach Caty Happe when asked about her team’s performance, said: “They scored first, and I thought we did a good job in responding after that.”

Granite has improved tremendously, and has won some important games, and defeated Red Bud the night before. Happe believed that the Warriors had an off night, and also didn’t have to face their best pitcher, Christine Myers, who threw the night before.

She was also pleased with how Fox and Carlie Jones threw in the circle, which will help take pressure off staff ace Riley Nelson as the season goes on.

“It definitely takes pressure off Riley,” Happe said, ‘and gives us options in the circle.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The bats also stayed hot, and the Tigers have bounced back nicely from the doubleheader sweep by Glenwood.

“Glenwood’s a great team,” Happe said, “and that’s why we play them every year. It gives us something to work on, and we’ll use a practice day today to work on it.”

Granite scored its only run in the top of the first, and it was all Tigers after that, as Edwardsville scored six time sin in the home half of the first, then saw 11 runs cross the plate in the second, and one more in the third, before the game was called in the fourth, due to the 15-run rule, with Edwardsville taking the 18-1 win.

Fox led the Tigers with her three hits and RBI, while Grace Oertle had two hits and two RBIs, Sophie Antonini, Maggie Bray, and Nelson all had two hits and a RBI, Jones, Maksine Straub, and Remi Werden all had a hit and two RBIs each, Maddie Aldrich, Audrey De La Torre Cruz had a hit and RBI, and both Brooke Burris and Amelia Wilfong had a hit each. Fox went three innings in the circle, striking out six, while Jones pitched in the fourth, fanning one.

Chloe Randolph had the only two hits for Granite, while Emilee Saggio had the only strikeout in the circle.

Granite is now 3-3 on the season, and hosts Civic Memorial on Wednesday, goes to Roxana on Friday, and meets Belleville West at home next Tuesday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers go to 6-2 on the year, and continue their home stand Thursday against Collinsville, CM on Friday, and Alton next Tuesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: