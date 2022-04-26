ROCK ISLAND - It was a busy Saturday for the Millikin men’s and women’s track teams with athletes competing at the Don Church Invite at Wheaton College in Wheaton and another group running at the Meet of Champions hosted by Augustana College in Rock Island on April 23.

At the Augustana Meet of Champions, Millikin’s Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) won the Women’s 800 Meters in 2:12.93.

The Millikin women finished in fifth place at the Wheaton while the Big Blue men were seventh.

Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) finished in fourth in the Hammer with a toss of 42.71 meters and she was fourth in the Javelin at 33.89 meters.

The throw in the Javelin was rated the third-best in Millikin women's track and field history.

