ROLLA, Mo. - The Student Knights of St. Patrick have been selected to represent Missouri University of Science and Technology's student organizations during the 114th St. Pat's celebration in Rolla, Missouri.

The students will be knighted during a coronation ceremony at 9 p.m. Friday, March 18, in Leach Theater of Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at 400 W. 10th St. in Rolla. Honorary Knights and the Queen of Love and Beauty will also be honored during the coronation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The practice of knighting students every spring can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th century, when Missouri S&T engineering students declared St. Patrick the patron saint of engineers.

The 2022 student Knights of St. Patrick from the area is as follows:

Edwardsville's Luke Goeckner, senior, computer science, Miner Theatre Guild

More like this: