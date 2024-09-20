Edwardsville's Koons Is Team Member: SIUE Set for First-Ever OVC Women's Tennis Fall Championship
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's tennis will compete in the first-ever Ohio Valley Conference Fall Championships, a flighted singles and doubles event.
The two-day competition begins Saturday at Wesseelman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana. The first serve is set for 10 a.m. Play continues Sunday with that day's action beginning at 9 a.m.
Champions will be crowned in each doubles and singles flight.
SIUE's entrants for the the event include Margaux Guibal Britt, Amelia Gorman, Paige Duncan, Cydney Rogers, Payton Tomichek and Chloe Koons.