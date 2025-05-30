PALATINE - Edwardsville's single player, Jesse Hattrup, stayed alive in the consolation bracket of the singles, but the other players from both Edwardsville and O'Fallon were eliminated on day one of the IHSA Class 2A boys state tennis tournament, played on Thursday at Palatine High School, and other sites in northwest suburban Chicago.

In the singles, Edwardsville's Brandon Wong lost to Alex Pop of Glenview Glenbrook South in the opening round 7-5, 6-2, then in the first round of the consolation bracket, lost to Samuel Santa Ines of Algonquin Jacobs 6-0, 6-0, and was eliminated.

Hattrup won his first match 6-0, 6-1 over Alex Sternowski of St. Charles East 6-0, 6-1, then won in the second round over Nhylan Westmoreland of Chicago Kenwood 6-0, 6-1, but in the third round lost to Matthew Sikorski of Arlington Heights Hersey 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-2, and was relegated to the consolation bracket.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the doubles, John Almos and Lucas Rudd lost their opener to Nate Yu and Brennen Maxeiner of Elmhurst York 6-3, 6-0, then won in the first round of the consolation bracket over Eamonn McDevitt and Ryan Smith of Orland Park Carl Sandburg 6-2, 6-1. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Almos and Rudd won over Tanush Gulak and Vivek Yandamun of Huntley 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), but lost to Casey Fenner and Brennan Plunkett of Winnetka New Trier 6-1, 6-0, and were eliminated.

The other doubles team of Schaefer Bates and Issac Chieboun lost in the opening round to Nate Pangallo and Logan Nebosku of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 6-1, 6-0, but bounced back in the first round of the consolation bracket to defeat Ravanth Kothapalli and Ishan Suresh Kumar of Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), 6-3, but lost in the second round to Elliott Kastin and Tamas Rinder of Deerfield 6-1, 6-0, and were eliminated.

O'Fallon had two players in the singles, with Cole Beard losing in the first round to Hadi Dossani of Barrington 6-0, 6-3, then in the first round of the consolation bracket lost to Garrett French of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 7-5, 6-0, and was eliminated The other player, Derek Guetterman lost his opener to Raghuvir Siriam of Chicago Whitney Young 6-1, 6-0, then in the first round of the consolation bracket lost to Konrad Piotrowski of Deerfield 6-0, 6-1, and was eliminated.

Hattrup will play against Hector Diaz of Aurora Waubonsie Valley in the fourth round of the consolation bracket when play resumes tomorrow at the various venues, with the finals set for Saturday afternoon.

More like this: