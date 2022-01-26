DULUTH, MN - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Recognized for her achievement is Jaycie K Hudson, Junior, of Edwardsville, IL, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology BA.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)