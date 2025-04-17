Our Daily Show Interview! Ivy Hall: 420 Celebration is HUGE this Sunday

EDWARDSVILLE - Ivy Hall Dispensary has a major celebration planned to mark 4/20.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the holiday commonly known as 4/20 will commence at Ivy Hall at their new location in Edwardsville. Director of Marketing Jonny Boucher said this “wacky holiday” will include deals, gifts and more for community members who stop by the store between today and Sunday.

“It’s the biggest celebration of our industry, and it’s just so much fun,” he said. “On Sunday, it’s going to be a big ol' party.”

Starting at 8 a.m. on April 20, the first 100 customers will receive a golden Easter egg with a prize inside. Prizes range from a $500 Visa gift card to a $250 tattoo voucher, with plenty of other prizes including gift cards to local restaurants and stores.

Boucher emphasized the importance of collaborating with local businesses like this. The Edwardsville dispensary is Ivy Hall’s tenth location in the state of Illinois, and they have several spots in bigger cities like Chicago where they can’t engage as closely with the community. It’s important to the company to get involved in the Edwardsville community and interact with local businesses and residents.

“We’re just trying to do some fun stuff with the locals,” Boucher explained. “For some people, they may be like, ‘Oh, they’re just here to sell cannabis.’ Well, that’s what we do. But we’re part of the community, and being part of the community is part of our DNA.”

But the dispensary will still herald back to their Chicago roots with a pizza giveaway starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. They will be giving away 200 frozen Lou Malnati’s pizzas with purchases. Boucher said Lou Malnati’s is the best deep dish pizza in the city, and he is excited to share that partnership with Edwardsville.

“It’s just a fun little surprise,” he said. “On top of that, you’re going in to pick up product, which some people call za, and then we’re giving you some more za to go home. For us, it’s just what’s going to separate us apart.”

Ivy Hall customers will also receive deals, with up to 50% off select products. There are discounts happening all week through Sunday, April 20. Budtenders will also be distributing gifts every hour on 4/20.

Since the dispensary opened in Edwardsville one month ago, Boucher said it has been “amazing” to get to know the community and the residents. As a company, Ivy Hall is proud of its growth over the past few years and eager to add Edwardsville to their portfolio.

Boucher emphasized that they have “something for everyone” at the dispensary, and the budtenders are happy to chat with customers about their needs when choosing cannabis. The experience and community focus is what sets them apart, he believes. He hopes to continue building Ivy Hall’s footprint in the Edwardsville community, and he encourages people to come out on 4/20 for a fun day of deals, discounts, food and fun.

“There’s something for you, and if you’re not a fan of cannabis, we respect you too. It’s all love. It’s truly THC TLC at Ivy Hall every day,” Boucher joked. “We’re pulling it all out for Edwardsville. We can’t wait to see everyone on Sunday.”

For more information about Ivy Hall Dispensary’s Edwardsville location, visit their official website at IvyHallDispensary.com/Locations/Edwardsville/.

