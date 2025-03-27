Our Daily Show Interview! Ivy Hall NOW OPEN in Edwardsville!

EDWARDSVILLE - Ivy Hall Dispensary recently opened in Edwardsville, and they’re pleased with the new spot they’ve chosen to call home.

Located at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville, the dispensary sells a variety of cannabis products. Brianna Draksler, a representative with Ivy Hall, explained that they’re eager to serve up a great experience for Riverbend customers.

“We’re so excited to be open,” she said. “We’re very involved in our community. The experience is the thing that sets us apart from other dispensaries, so that’s our big focus.”

Ivy Hall Dispensary opened their first location in Chicago in 2022. They have since expanded to ten other locations across Illinois.

Ivy Hall is the first social equity dispensary in Illinois, meaning its ownership team is composed of individuals with minority backgrounds, veterans, and people who were impacted by the War on Drugs. Draksler said they’re “very proud” of this designation.

For Ivy Hall, the experience of the dispensary is their top priority. Draksler compared it to a “concierge-boutique style,” with budtenders who are happy to help and take you through every step of the process.

They carry a variety of products and brands, including Arise, Ascend, Cresco and others. Draksler said the dispensary has been surprised by how many Edwardsville customers want concentrates. She assured that they have plenty of concentrates, edibles, flower and more to meet everyone’s needs

“We’re pretty competitive with all of the local dispensaries,” she said. “Coming soon, you’ll see a couple extra, newer brands that are popping up. Stay tuned a couple of weeks from now.”

The dispensary also offers a variety of deals, including a Charter Club membership that gives you 25% off your first order. Normally, they cap their discounts at 35%. But through Saturday, March 29, 2025, you can stack discounts to celebrate their grand opening. Draksler encourages people to hurry to the dispensary to get the best deals.

She added they have regular specials on products and brands. They also offer a 30% off discount for students and medical card holders, with additional discounts for veterans, police officers and seniors. You can visit the official Ivy Hall website for more information about these deals.

Ivy Hall Dispensary is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. They are still looking for a few budtenders to round out their schedule, and they’re excited for the deals and fun they have planned for 4/20 on April 20, 2025.

Draksler emphasized that the dispensary aims to provide a great experience for cannabis users, whether you’re a long-term user or experimenting for the first time. The budtenders are there to assist, and they’re excited to be a part of the Edwardsville community.

“In Illinois, we all sell the same weed, but it’s just the experience that sets you apart,” she said. “We’re trying to improve people’s lives through cannabis.”

For more information about Ivy Hall Dispensary’s Edwardsville location, visit their official website at IvyHallDispensary.com/Locations/Edwardsville/.

