EDWARDSVILLE — 1818 Offshore, a popular seafood restaurant located at 210 South Buchanan in Edwardsville has announced it will close its doors this fall as its lease comes to an end.

The restaurant, known for its oysters and crab dishes, has been a staple in the community, bringing joy to its patrons and providing numerous job opportunities over the years.

In a heartfelt message to its patrons, the restaurant expressed deep gratitude for the support it has received.

"Your unwavering presence and the laughs we shared made a world of difference," the statement read. "Your support has been instrumental in our journey, and we are deeply appreciative of it."

The exact timeline for the closure is not yet finalized, but the restaurant anticipates shutting down within the next two and a half months. During this period, the 1818 Offshore family plans to say their goodbyes and cherish the memories made in their original "home" at Park Plaza.

"We will miss our oyster aficionados stopping into the bar for a cold one and heaping trays of briny, beautiful mollusks," the message continued. "We will miss our crab-cracking friends who visited us weekly to be crabby together."

As the restaurant prepares for its final days, it has encouraged its staff to prioritize their own needs, even if it means limiting hours of operation. Patrons are advised to check the restaurant's website or Google page for updated hours before visiting.

Additionally, starting Sept. 18, 2024, 1818 Offshore will cease selling gift cards. Existing gift card holders are encouraged to use their cards before the restaurant's closure, as they will expire at that time.

Despite the closure, fans of 1818 Offshore's seafood dishes need not worry. Many of the restaurant's signature dishes will be incorporated into the fall menu at 1818 Chophouse, ensuring that patrons can continue to enjoy their favorite meals.

The restaurant also took a moment to acknowledge its partnership with Meyer Properties, which has lasted for 12 years.

"Once upon a time, two 20-something-year-olds and a very supportive, amazing father had a dream," the message said. "The Meyer Family (Joe) took a gamble on our future with us as his tenants. From 1818 Chophouse to 1818 Offshore, his faith in us has provided countless blessings and created job opportunities for thousands of people over the past 12 years, and for that, we are forever grateful."

The message concluded with a note of gratitude to Deb Vuagniaux for her efforts in designing the restaurant's inviting space and a hopeful sentiment for future opportunities.

"Your appreciation and support have not only sustained us but also provided us with lasting memories. We are grateful for the moments we've shared and the experiences we've had together."

