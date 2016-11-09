EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s home IHSA Class 8A football playoff game against Glenbard West set for 1 p.m. Saturday will be live-video streamed thanks to a generous donation by Wang Gang Asian Eats to cover special costs.

Wang Gang Asian owner Ryan O’Day said he couldn’t be more proud of the Edwardsville Tigers and congratulated the players on such a fantastic season.

“The Edwardsville football team does so well every year,” O’Day said. “This is a special year. I think (defensive end) A.J. Epenesa will go to the NFL without a doubt after college. This is a wonderful opportunity to see a kid who will go a lot further in his career at the early stages of high school. It is literally like watching (NBA great) Michael Jordan in high school.”

O’Day said he is proud that the Tigers treat the football field like a classroom and he said he believes it has a lasting impact on those involved in the program. He said he sees businesses throughout the region giving back. He said he is proud of how Wang Gang Asian Eats supports the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When a new business comes to town the first thing I tell them is it will have many different charities come to them but it matters in giving back to the community," he said. "That is what makes all these different communities unique.”

Riverbender.com owner John Hentrich congratulated the Tigers on such a successful season and said he was excited about being able to live stream Saturday’s game. He encouraged those who can’t attend the game to watch it on Riverbender.com or Edglentoday.com. It will also be available on smart phones, our apps, our Facebook pages, Youtube Channel, and ROKU streaming devices.

Game available on our website here.

More like this: