ST. LOUIS – The schedule for the opening round of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs has been announced.

Edwardsville, in its first year in the MSCHA, won the third seed in the 12 teams who made the Blues Cup playoffs and was placed in the Red Conference's Division A with Chaminade and Wentzville Timberland; Division B is made up of CBC, Kirkwood and Fort Zumwalt West. The Blue Conference will have St. Louis University High, Rockwood Marquette and Vianney in Division A and DeSmet, Oakville and Parkway South in Division B.

The Tigers will open their quest for the Blues Cup at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Webster Groves Recreation Complex against Kirkwood, then meet CBC at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Affton Athletic Association's rink in south St. Louis County before wrapping up group play against Fort Zumwalt West at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Queeny Park in Manchester, Mo.

The top four teams in each conference will advance to the quarterfinals, where teams will play each other in a best-of-two series; should each series end in a split, there will be a 10-minute mini-game played to determine the outcome; should that mini-game end in a tie, a best-of-three shootout determines who advances to the semifinals.

The date for the Blues Cup final and the Wickenheiser Cup (the MSCHA's second-tier playoffs) will be announced soon; both games will be played at the Scottrade Center and televised on Fox Sports Midwest.

