EAST ALTON – To say Edwardsville's hockey team is riding a hot streak would probably be quite the understatement.

The Tigers have only given up two goals – both of them in their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season-opener against Alton – and have found the net 59 times in their five games, which have included four straight 12-0 wins in games ended by the league's mercy rule.

That fourth straight 12-0 win came Tuesday night against Highland at East Alton Ice Arena, a game that took just 18:25 of elapsed time to complete.

Tiger coach Jason Walker has been impressed with the Tigers' output thus far. “Offensively, that hasn't been an issue this year,” Walker said. “I give Highland credit though; they've run into trouble with their goalie being injured, and the guys who played tonight stepped up. We got a few that slipped in that probably shouldn't have, but overall, it was a good offensive effort.”

The scoring was balanced for EHS; Tyler Schaeffer and Trevor Henson each had a pair of goals for the Tigers, while Jake Aurelio scored three times. Other goals came from Connor Lewis, Stanley Lucas, Logan Bielicke, Christian Blandina and Lucas Tucker.

One of the better things about the Tigers, in Walker's mind, is the team's competitiveness. “That's one of the big things about the team,” Walker said. “Tonight, for instance, they were really ready to go; they were fired up about this game and they knew Highland would be a team that would play tough.

“To get off to a good start is nice, and they all feed off each other; they're very competitive with each other. It's a good thing to have.”

Keeping the Tigers motivated has not been a difficult thing to do, even with the recent streak EHS has had. “It's been a tough few-games streak not being the most competitive games,” Walker said, “but these guys are all about the process of making sure they're ready and getting better throughout the season. It's a good group as far as that goes.

“There's very few times you have to reel them back in. They know what their task is.”

Edwardsville's next game comes at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 24, when they take on Triad at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink.

